Blue Jas SS Bo Bichette rumors linking him to the Cubs are gaining steam, but that remains just trade noise for now.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is not going to be a free agent until 2026 based on current circumstances, but there are murmurs that he could be playing for another team by the start of the 2024 MLB season. Could it be the Chicago Cubs?

That's a scenario raised recently by Matt Cozzi of Locked On Cubs.

“I’m hearing the Cubs have talked to the Blue Jays about Bo Bichette, who would play 3B for the Cubs. This was first hinted at by @KFidds yesterday and @jonmorosi mentioned the Cubs interest in Bichette last year. Bichette is signed through 2025 and would cost big return.”

Bo Bichette to Cubs rumors gaining some steam

Speaking of Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, he believes that the Cubs have what it takes on top of the right motivation to pursue Bichette.

“Now, they [Cubs] already have a shortstop of course in Dansby Swanson. They've got a Gold Glove winner at second in Nico Hoerner, but they do have an opening at third base. And Bo Bichette has two years left before free agency. And the reason why this makes a lot of sense is that the Cubs have a tremendous depth of prospects from which to trade, and so if they are not going to find a way to bring back Cody Bellinger and you want to find a way to convince Shohei Ohtani or other free agents down the line that this is the best place to play and win a championship. You want to build up this lineup. And they have to make an upgrade if they are even going to get back to being as good of a lineup as they were a year ago with Bellinger, who may well be signing for big dollars elsewhere.”

The Cubs nearly made the playoffs last season. They are getting there, but some improvements have to be made in the offseason by Chicago if it is, as mentioned by Morosi, to be just as good next season and, perhaps most importantly, lure a big-time free agent to the team who would altogether lift the floor and ceiling of the team.

In 2023, Bichette hit .306 and posted a .339 OBP and .475 slugging percentage to go with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs in 571 at-bats.