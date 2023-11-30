The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly putting outfielder Randy Arozarena on the trading block. The Los Angeles Dodgers could be a good fit.

Could outfielder Randy Arozarena leave the Tampa Bay Rays and sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

The Rays are reportedly putting Randy Arozarena on the trading block, per MLB Nerds' Jack Azoulay-Haron.

“Big news regarding the outfielder market: The Rays are shopping OF Randy Arozarena, and there's a good chance that he is moved, sources tell @MLBNerds,” Azoulay-Haron tweeted on Wednesday.

The Rays are reportedly shopping Randy Arozarena in a potential trade this offseason. Should the Dodgers pursue a deal?

With that in mind, the Dodgers could become a potentially good fit for Arozarena.

The Dodgers need more depth in the outfield behind Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, James Outman, and Chris Taylor. Arozarena could help offset Los Angeles' injuries woes per Dodgers Nation's Thomas Murray.

Things got so bad for the Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts played a combined 86 games at second base and shortstop last season.

Randy Arozarena will add firepower behind Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Rays outfielder batted .254 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs in the 2023 MLB campaign. Arozarena has never hit fewer than 20 home runs in his four-year career in the majors.

Randy Arozarena's clutch bat in the postseason is another reason he could look great in Dodger Blue.

Arozarena has batted .336 with 11 home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 career postseason games. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts had a miserable postseason in 2023. The two sluggers were a combined 1-21 at the plate in October. Los Angeles batted just .177 and mustered just 17 hits and six runs in four games.

Consequently, the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks swept a stunned Dodgers team in the NLDS.

Freeman and Arozarena shared a light moment during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Will the two antagonists become teammates next season?

We should get a clearer answer at the end of the MLB Winter Meetings next week.