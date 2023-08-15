Tyler Glasnow made his return to the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation on Monday night after missing just over two weeks with a back injury. The righty impressed too, tossing six innings of one-run baseball against the San Francisco Giants as the Rays ultimately won 10-2.

Following the outing, Glasnow was very happy with how he performed. Via TampaBay.com:

“My timing and everything, especially early on in the game, felt really good,” Glasnow said. “I felt sharp for sure. My back didn’t feel bad or anything. So I’m happy with it.”

Last Friday, Glasnow threw a bullpen at Tropicana Field and that proved to be the key to knowing he was ready to get back on the mound in a live-game situation:

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I knew once I let a heater go and I didn’t hurt I was like, ‘Oh, great. I can do this.’ ” Tyler Glasnow said. “So I think just getting over that hurdle was the only part of it and then I haven’t really thought about it too much since.”

Glasnow has now made 13 starts in 2023, going 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA, striking out 103 in 75.2 innings while walking 25. He's going to be very important to the Rays' success in the postseason, especially with Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen both done for the year. It's absolutely vital that he stays healthy or else Kevin Cash's squad will be in trouble.

Tampa Bay now sits at 72-49 and has gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. The AL East crown still remains a possibility, trailing the Baltimore Orioles by just three games in the division.