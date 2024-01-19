Will the Yankees have enough bullpen depth to take a defensive leap in 2024?

The latest MLB rumors find the New York Yankees on a quest to improve their bullpen for the 2024 season. The Yankees boast Gerrit Cole as their starting pitcher and signed Marcus Stroman in free agency. Still, New York is looking at intriguing backup pieces that are still on the market.

The Yankees have numerous options to boost the depth of their bullpen

New York needs additional backup pitchers. Thankfully, one baseball columnist believes there are plenty of options for the team to choose from.

The Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly active in the second-tier starting market, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

New York could pursue the services of Hyun-Jin Ryu, James Paxton, or Michael Lorenzen. However, there appears to be little to no traction on talks to acquire them. Moreover, the Yankees have not made significant progress with the Marlins either, who are selling on Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera.

The Yankees may have to stick with Luis Gil and the young prospects on their roster; however, this would not the the worst-case scenario. New York has one of the most productive starters in the league in Gerrit Cole, and Marcus Stroman fills a large hole of depth.

Stroman hails from the Chicago Cubs, where he threw 119 strikeouts and achieved a W-L of 10-9 during the 2023 season. If he and Cole stay healthy, New York still has a chance to compete with the best in the league.

As New York's MLB rumors continue to surge, the team has plenty of time to bolster its roster before the start of the 2024 season.