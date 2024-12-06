The New York Yankees are reportedly re-entering the race for Cody Bellinger’s services. According to multiple sources, the Yankees are one of several teams that have engaged in trade discussions with the Chicago Cubs.

A Cody Bellinger trade is becoming more probable. The Cubs had anticipated the possibility that he would opt in, despite their preference for him to test the open market. With one year and $32.5 million remaining on his current deal, the front office should have no trouble finding potential trade partners for the former MVP. The focus now will be on what the Cubs aim to receive in return.

Bellinger, who inked a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2024 season, opted into his 2025 player option worth $27.5 million. Despite this, the Cubs are reportedly exploring trade opportunities for the outfielder/first baseman.

Cody Bellinger falling off in the 2024 season with the Cubs

The 29-year-old was unable to match his outstanding 2023 performance (.307 batting average, 29 homers, 97 RBI, 20 steals, .881 OPS) in 2024. He posted a .266 average with 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 72 runs, nine steals, and a .751 OPS in 130 games.

The New York Yankees aren't the only team reaching out to the Cubs; the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have also made inquiries, according to Bruce Levine.

After Bellinger opted not to exercise his player opt-out following the season, the Cubs became responsible for $27.5 million in 2024 and potentially a $25 million player option in 2026. These financial commitments would have seemed less burdensome had Bellinger matched his strong 2023 performance, especially for a Cubs team with numerous outfield alternatives.

Chicago may face challenges in moving the former MVP due to his salary. According to Levine, the Cubs are reluctant to cover much of the remaining money owed to Bellinger. This could present an obstacle, as ESPN's Buster Olney reports that other teams believe Chicago will need to either reduce a portion of his salary or take on another contract to secure a solid return.

The Cubs finished third in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in 2024.

Chicago surging with young talent

With a surge of young talent, especially in the outfield, and three players holding no-trade clauses, moving Bellinger seems like the most sensible decision for Chicago.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is positioned as the future center fielder, while Ian Happ, the left fielder, holds a full no-trade clause in his contract. The same applies to right fielder Seiya Suzuki, which makes trading either of them more complicated.

Additionally, as Levine pointed out, the Cubs have outfield prospects like Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara, and Alexander Canario who will soon require regular MLB playing time.

Bellinger could serve as a solid fallback option for teams that miss out on Juan Soto or fail to secure free agent Anthony Santander.

The Yankees would obviously like to keep Soto, but if he leaves, finding a replacement will be essential. The Astros may look to boost their offense if third baseman Alex Bregman signs with another team this offseason. Although the Mariners' main concern might be upgrading the corner infield positions, adding some power to their lineup could still prove valuable.