After a lengthy stint on the free agent market, Cody Bellinger has finally landed a new deal, as he's re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal. The former MVP had a monster year with the Cubs in 2023 (.307 BA, 26 HR, 97 RBI, .881 OPS), and he now gets a well-deserved payday to be the Cubs center fielder of the future.
Bellinger found a home with the Cubs iconic blue pinstripes and the fervent energy of the Wrigley Field faithful this past season, so it's not too surprising to see that he has opted to re-sign with them. After a few years of struggles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger got back on track in Chicago, and he will now continue to try to put together big seasons with them for the next few years.
Bellinger brings a little bit of everything to the table for the Cubs. He's a true five tool player, and he certainly has a new surge of confidence after a great 2023 season. He can instantly be put into the starting lineup with a prominent place in the batting order and he should be able to produce. You can bet that Cubs fans are thrilled to see Bellinger re-sign with the team.
Assuming Cody Bellinger can produce at around the same level he did last season, this big time contract will certainly be worth the investment for the Cubs. With Spring Training underway, Bellinger will immediately rejoin his team and get to work on his preparations for the upcoming 2024 season now that he has a new big-money deal in his pocket.