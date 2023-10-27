The MLB World Series has not yet started but some teams are already looking to get back into winning shape. A prime team that could attract a lot of teams is Aaron Boone's New York Yankees. The squad is trying to get Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres but that could mean letting go of their catchers. Ben Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka could be the ones on the chopping block.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees are surely not letting go of Jose Trevino or Austin Wells. Andy Martino of SNY unveiled that the team might be shopping Ben Rortvedt along with Kyle Higashioka to other teams.

Rortvedt has a lot of untapped potential that he may offer other squads in the MLB. But, the main drawback is his lack of major league experience which might discourage Boone from calling him up. This puts him in a stagnant position, unable to fulfill his capabilities. Higashioka, on the other hand, will hit free agency next season. The catcher and his veteran experience cannot be let go in exchange for nothing. The Yankees could trade him to a relatively young team in need of a good clubhouse presence and leadership.

There will be no final call until after the World Series and MLB season comes to a close. But, it would not be a surprise if the Yankees traded away both of them in favor of better assets to land Juan Soto during the offseason. What teams might be interested in getting these players once regulations allow?