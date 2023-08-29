The New York Yankees released 3B Josh Donaldson Tuesday, a move that did not disappoint fans of the team who had grown tired of the veteran. Now, New York is reportedly considering calling up a top prospect, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“In addition to internal discussions about bringing up top catching prospect Austin Wells when rosters expand Sept. 1, the Yankees have considered promoting outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez in 2023, with the talks reaching as high as owner Hal Steinbrenner, multiple sources say,” Kuty reported.

Yankees considering Jasson Dominguez promotion

Dominguez is only 20-years old but has already flashed signs of elite power. He's already crushed 36 home runs through 292 minor league games. As of this story's publication, Dominguez is slashing .266/.376/.426 with an .802 OPS and 16 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023, per milb.com.

Jasson Dominguez is also the Yankees' No. 2 overall prospect, trailing only OF Spencer Jones, per MLB.com. He's a talented young player who features impressive speed and a strong throwing arm in addition to his power at the plate. He's developing as an all-around hitter and fielder, but Dominguez seems to be a star-in-the-making.

The Yankees are likely out of contention. New York placed OF Harrison Bader on waivers, something they probably wouldn't have done if they felt the playoffs were still within reach. Calling up Dominguez in September would provide fans with some excitement amid an otherwise forgettable and frustrating 2023 campaign.

For now, it's uncertain if New York will end up promoting Dominguez this season. It is unquestionably a possibility though based on Kuty's report. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Yankees as they are made available.