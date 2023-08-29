The New York Yankees released 3B Josh Donaldson on Tuesday. Donaldson was on the injured list and New York ultimately decided to move on from the 2015 AL MVP. Yankees fans haven't been shy about expressing their excitement when New York moves on from a struggling player, with examples such as Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson's release was no different.

“AAROK HICKS AND JOSH DONALDSON GONE IN THE SAME SEASON THIS IS CHRISTMAS.”

“Should’ve done it months ago. Now it’s too late,” one fan wrote.

