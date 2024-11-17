The New York Yankees are trying to work out a deal that would keep Juan Soto in pinstripes. New York is rumored to be re-working that offer in light of the fact that the New York Mets met with Soto on Saturday, per Z101 Digital.

The Yankees are hoping to offer Soto a deal that would be better based on annual average than the Mets. The Mets offer is rumored to be better however in terms of years and total value.

Soto is going to be paid a lot in his next contract, no matter who gets him. The slugger hit 41 home runs this previous season, and posted 109 runs batted in. The Bronx Bombers made the World Series behind that offense, although the club lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Juan Soto met with the Mets on Saturday

Several members of the Mets front office including the team's owner met with Soto in California Saturday. The Mets representatives presented Soto with a detailed plan to entice him to change New York teams. The details of the plan weren't leaked in media reports, but Soto seemed pleased with the offer.

That meeting most definitely made the Yankees take notice. There are several teams chasing Soto, but it seems the Mets are truly pushing as hard as they can. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have all also expressed interest in signing the slugger. Los Angeles seems to be backing off in recent weeks, due to the millions upon millions that will have to be spent on him.

The Yankees most definitely need to hold onto Soto in order to make another World Series run. The slugger, along with Giancarlo Stanton, proved to be the most consistent offense for the team in the postseason. Aaron Judge struggled in the playoffs after posting some incredible regular season numbers.

Time will tell if the Yankees or even the Mets can land the most coveted prize in free agency this MLB offseason.