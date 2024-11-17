It's no secret that the New York Mets want to sign Juan Soto this offseason. Now, some details are coming out about how the franchise is working to lure Soto away from the Yankees. New York management met with Soto in California on Saturday, per the New York Post.

Mets owner Steve Cohen met personally with Soto in Newport Beach, California, along with several other officials from the team. The Mets representatives gave detailed and descriptive plans to Soto about how they would want to use him to rebuild the franchise's fortunes.

Soto is the most coveted free agent this offseason, meeting with several franchises. He spent the 2024 season with the Yankees, hitting 41 home runs and collecting 109 runs batted in.

Juan Soto will have his pick of MLB teams in free agency

The Yankees have been considered the favorite to sign Soto, but there are several other teams looking to grab him. They include the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers are also interested, but have backed off in recent weeks.

The Mets are clearly pushing their chips to the center of the table. New York sent several executives to California along with the team owner, to make the pitch. The Mets just made it to the NLCS, and have one of the highest payrolls in baseball. It would be a coup for the club to grab one of their rivals' best players.

Soto had a spectacular season in the Bronx, so it will take a lot to entice him away. The Yankees reached the World Series in 2024, and Soto found a strong offensive tandem with Aaron Judge. It will likely cost a team more than $300 million to sign Soto, according to several estimates.

Time will tell what happens with the slugger, who has already won a World Series in his illustrious career. Soto has played with the Yankees, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.