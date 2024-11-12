Juan Soto is expected to be the most sought after free agent in Major League Baseball this offseason. While there are multiple teams chasing after him, one franchise is rumored to be backing off. That franchise is reported to be the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.

The Dodgers are slowing their pursuit due to the major amount of money that's expected to come with signing Soto. Los Angeles agreed to spend more than $1 billion last year on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Dodgers seem to be thinking it may not be worth the hundreds of millions that come with Soto. That is especially true when one considers the franchise already has Ohtani working in the DH spot.

Los Angeles is expected to monitor the situation with Soto and would be interested if the market softens for the slugger.

Juan Soto has plenty of teams interested in him

Soto just finished the 2024 season with the New York Yankees. The slugger played a pivotal role for the team, guiding New York to a World Series. He had help, as he and Aaron Judge proved to be quite an offensive tandem.

Soto smashed 41 home runs this past season, along with 109 runs batted in. He homered in the World Series, but New York's high-powered offense couldn't muster enough runs. The Dodgers defeated the Bronx Bombers in five games.

Los Angeles would surely be unstoppable if they were able to add Soto to the roster. He would join a lineup that already includes Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers are trying to build a dynasty through their pocketbook, and it seems like that experiment is working so far.

Soto said as the season ended that he was open to offers from all MLB teams, but not that many can afford what is likely to be a multi-million dollar contract. The Yankees are clearly heavily involved, but also the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The Toronto Blue Jays have also expressed strong interest.

The outfielder has played for the Yankees, as well as the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Soto has made the last four All-Star games, and already won a World Series in Washington. The slugger is known for his powerful bat; he's won the Silver Slugger Award four times. Soto also was the National League batting champion in 2020.

Time will tell what happens with Soto. Yankees fans are holding their breath that the slugger remains in pinstripes, so the team can make another run to the World Series.