New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is opening up about how he's affected by his performance in this World Series. Judge is struggling at the plate, and the Yankees are down 3-0 in this series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The slugger has just one hit and no home runs in three games.

“All it takes is one,” Judge said, per ESPN. “All it takes is one swing, one at-bat, one play, and everything changes. That's the mindset you got to have.”

The outfielder still understands the frustration that Yankees fans are feeling. New York is in its first World Series in 15 years, and it has looked outmatched by the surging Dodgers.

Judge was asked by reporters if he felt he was letting his team down, due to his poor play overall in the postseason. He is 1-for-12 in the series with seven strikeouts.

“Yeah, definitely,” Judge added. “You want to be getting the hits. You want to be going out there doing your job. But I'm not doing my job right now. So I got to pick it up.”

Judge will have essentially his last chance this season to pick it up, when New York plays the Dodgers in Game 4 Tuesday.

Aaron Judge just isn't the same player in the postseason

There are troubling signs about Judge as the Yankees are now on the doorstep of elimination. Judge struggled in the 2022 postseason, and those offensive woes continue in the 2024 postseason.

The slugger is 6-for-43 with a .580 OPS and 20 strikeouts in 12 postseason games, per ESPN. That is just not good enough and the Yankees clearly need a lot more from their star. Judge is most likely the American League MVP this season, after smashing several franchise hitting records. He's hit 58 home runs during the regular season, and was instrumental in the team winning the AL East.

New York desperately needs Judge to get going on Tuesday. The Yankees are facing elimination, and also a series sweep. New York's batters have looked frustrated and confused against the Dodgers rotation. Judge has chased pitches out of the strike zone throughout the postseason, but he has particularly looked exposed against Los Angeles.

“We're playing kind of on the back foot a little bit,” Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo said. “We need to get in front of it and have some momentum on our side.”

New York and Los Angeles play Game 4 Tuesday, with elimination on the line. The game's first pitch is at 8:08 Eastern.