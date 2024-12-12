On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox commenced step one of their grand offseason roster remodeling plan by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox for All-Star left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. It may have been Crochet's first full season in the starting rotation, but his elite production in 2024 buoyed by an elite strikeout rate made him the best starter available on the trade market — with the Red Sox paying a hefty price in terms of prospect capital.

Given Crochet's quality, age, and remaining years of team control (he has two years of arbitration left before hitting free agency), getting the White Sox to trade him away was always going to be difficult. But he was worth trying to trade for, with there being four other teams in the mix for the 25-year-old southpaw.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies were among Crochet's chief suitors, joining the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds as the ballclubs that lost out to the Red Sox.

The Yankees' need for an elite left-handed starter wasn't quite as pressing as it was following the signing of Max Fried; however, following the departure of Juan Soto, they too have grandiose roster retooling plans to build off of their World Series run in 2024. But they were always going to be outmuscled on the prospect front, especially when the Red Sox put both Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery, two top 100 prospects, on the table.

Meanwhile, the Phillies' need for an elite starting pitcher isn't quite as pronounced as the other teams'. They have four top-tier starters fronting the rotation, although in an ideal world, Philadelphia would have a lefty in that quartet. But the Red Sox were the ones that stepped up to the plate and gave it their all — perhaps seeing Crochet as the next Chris Sale.

Will Garrett Crochet meet expectations for the Red Sox in 2025?

Garrett Crochet's talent cannot be questioned. He has Cy Young Award-caliber stuff, and at just 25 years of age, his arm is fresh which means that the best may be yet to come for him. However, the question marks surrounding his durability are valid, and the Red Sox will be hoping that he can be more of a workhorse moving forward.

Crochet did not pitch more than four innings in any start since July 6; for a Red Sox team that needs him to front the rotation, he will have to be ready to shoulder a heavier workload.