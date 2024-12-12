In the wake of the enormous trade that has sent Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, there has been chatter over what led to Chicago's front office moving forward with the transaction.

“This is a deal that was above what we could have gotten at the deadline from our evaluations,” White Sox GM Chris Getz said. “That more or less set the bar for us. It wasn’t met at the deadline, and we feel like we went past that.”

As per the deal, the White Sox receive four of Boston's top-ranked 15 prospects, including “two of the top 60 prospects in baseball,” according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It’s never easy to have to make decisions like this,” Getz said. “Garrett, what he did this past season was nothing short of excellent. But when you look at the long-term health of the organization, and to inject the type of talent that we just did in this trade, is really exciting for us.

“We talk about accelerating a rebuild. This was a deal that we feel like can do that.”

The White Sox are headed for a rebuild following a last place finish at 41-121, and it appears that they have been planning to jettison Crochet's contract before he entered free agency in 2026.

Garrett Crochet's future after leaving White Sox

Crochet will enter his sixth MLB season at only 25 years old. He's expected to become on of the key members of the Red Sox bullpen, along with the exciting offseason addition of Aroldis Chapman.

“We feel like we got a legitimate No. 1 starter in Garrett,” Red Sox GM Craig Breslow told Boston reporters, per Nightengale. “Left-handed, ton of swing and miss, massive strikeouts and feel like the best is still in front of him. So we're excited about what he brings. And obviously, we needed to trade really good players in order to be able to do this.