The New York Yankees’ potential 2023 shortstop plan was revealed by Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch, per MLB.com. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza are expected to battle for the position during Spring Training. Exciting young prospect Anthony Volpe is also in the conversation as well. Hoch shared an update on how the Yankees’ may approach their shortstop strategy this season.

He believes that New York would prefer for Peraza to win the job in spring. Kiner-Falefa would then be able to take over a utility role for the Yankees. He added that it “wouldn’t be a surprise” for Volpe to start the season in the minor leagues and receive a big league call-up later in the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa endured his share of struggles last year. However, he is a talented player who would profile as a tremendous utility option. The question is whether or not Peraza can handle playing shortstop on an everyday basis for the Yankees. He displayed glimpses of star-studded potential last year which excited the fan base and team.

With Aaron Judge anchoring the ball club, New York is confident in their offense. Their focus in regards to Peraza will be on his defense at shortstop, which will be a crucial element of his game.

New York has a number of question marks heading into the season. With that being said, they are still the favorites in the AL East. It will be interesting to follow their shortstop situation throughout the 2023 campaign.