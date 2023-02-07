With pitchers and catchers reporting to camp next week, the New York Yankees have announced non-roster invitees, and that list includes highly-touted outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

This news comes on Dominguez’s 20th birthday. It is a big step for any prospect to be invited to spring training with the major league team.

As an international free agent, Jasson Dominguez signed a deal that included a $5.1 million bonus with the Yankees in July of 2019. ‘The Martian,’ as many call Dominguez, was one of the most highly-touted prospects to come from Latin America in the last decade at the time of the signing, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

As of now, Dominguez is the 47th-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, and second in the Yankees system. Anthony Volpe is the number one Yankees prospect, and he ranks 5th in all of baseball and was also invited to big league camp. Dominguez is just ahead of the third-ranked Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza, who is 52nd on MLB.com’s prospect rankings.

While Dominguez does not rank as high as some would expect given what was written about him when he signed with the Yankees, he still has a lot of development time left.

Dominguez reached the AA level last year, but he was called up at the very end of the year and played just five games.

Oswald Peraza is expected to be on the big league roster this season and Anthony Volpe is expected to break the big league roster before of Dominguez, who is expected to debut during the 2024 season according to MLB.com. Despite this, Dominguez is often seen as the Yankees prospect with the most upside due to the perception he had when he initially signed with the team.

Some other notable non-roster invitees include Jake Bauers, Willie Calhoun and Rafael Ortega, all players who have big league experience. Former Yankees prospect Billy McKinney was also invited.

The Yankees are expected to contend every season, but fans will get a glimpse into the future this spring.