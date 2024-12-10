With Juan Soto headed to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees must now focus elsewhere, and first base seems a good place to start. To that end, the Yankees are talking to free agent Christian Walker‘s representatives, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday.

Morosi appeared on TV to go into more detail about the Yankees' pursuit of the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger, who he said the team seems to value more than Pete Alonso.

“I believe, based on what I’ve heard from sources the last couple days, that Christian Walker at the moment is more of a priority for the Yankees than Pete Alonso would be,” Morosi said. “Walker is a shorter-term contract, he’s a Gold-Glove-caliber defender. Yes, he’s older than Pete Alonso, but he’s really athletic. And he’s been on a World Series team.”

In 2024, Walker hit .251 with 26 home runs and an .803 OPS. He has also won the last three National League Gold Gloves at first base.

Morosi compared the deal Walker could land with the Yankees to what New York signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo for in 2022 — a two-year deal worth $32 million.

“Maybe it’s a three-year deal at a healthy [average annual value], but certainly manageable when you consider the amount of money the Yankees were willing to go to to sign Juan Soto,” he said. “They would still have plenty of space in that payroll to add elsewhere, which I think is part of the idea for the Yankees. If you can’t get Juan Soto, then spread your allocation around the diamond and generally improve your club in multiple spots.”

That seems to be the route the Yankees are taking. In addition to Walker, they've also emerged as a possible trade partner with the Houston Astros for right fielder Kyle Tucker. They have also been linked to starting pitchers Max Fried and Garrett Crochet, after missing out on Blake Snell amid their Soto pursuit.