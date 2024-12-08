As the bidding for superstar outfielder Juan Soto reportedly escalates above $700 million, a few teams still remain in the hunt. Both New York teams, the Yankees and Mets, currently have the biggest offers on the table. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are behind them but still very much in the race. According to reports from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the saga of Soto's free agency could end within the next day or two.

If that is the case, then there's a decent chance in which Soto leaves the Bronx. He spent one year with the Yankees, finishing third in the AL MVP race behind teammate Aaron Judge, who captured his second MVP award, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. He compiled a WAR of 7.9 and showed why he's one of the best baseball players on the planet. The fact that he is in free agency at age 26, right before the start of his theoretical prime, is something that the entirety of Major League Baseball, is salivating over.

Let's say Soto leaves Yankee Stadium and joins the Mets, Blue Jays or another one of his pursuers. Where should Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman turn to? Their first call should be to Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, who has the ability to be the best Japanese prospect to come stateside since Shohei Ohtani. In addition to Sasaki, who else should they pursue?

Roki Sasaki should be part of Yankees' backup plan (and Plan A, too)

Much like Ohtani in 2017, Sasaki is subject to international bonus pool rules. So, he can't sign a mega contract like fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto did with the Dodgers last winter. Each team is limited in what they can offer him financially. However, the Yankees must find a way to move past the money and show Sasaki all of the good things he can do in New York. If they can convince him to call the Bronx his first major-league home, it will be a major rebound if they lose Soto. In fact, even if Soto does return to Yankee Stadium, Sasaki should still be a focus of Cashman and the brass.

The Japanese starting pitcher will pitch all of 2025 at 23 years old, so he still has a lot of time left in his career. Many scouts believe him to be a “top-end starter,” as he possesses three-plus pitches, including his fastball, splitter and slider. Throughout his time in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, Sasaki has routinely confused hitters. Will that early (yet sustained) success transfer to Major League Baseball? That's something the Yankees should desperately try to find out.

Pete Alonso, Gleyber Torres can help Yankees offense

Let's say Soto goes to the Mets. What would be the best way that the Bombers could hurt their crosstown rivals? By poaching Alonso, their star first baseman. Alonso has starred at Citi Field for his whole career so far, so it is apparent that he can handle the bright lights of New York. Furthermore, this would address the team's biggest hole in the lineup: first base.

Veteran Anthony Rizzo might retire after the team declined his option, and he spent most of last season dealing with injuries. His primary replacement, Ben Rice, showed that he might need a bit more development in the minors before trying to take over the position full-time. Alonso is ready to go right now. Adding him would help fill a big portion of what Soto leaves behind, and he would instantly become a leader for the Yankees.

Along with Alonso, they need to bring back Gleyber Torres. The second baseman has spent his entire major league career with the Yankees and loves playing for the team. It is likely that returning to Yankee Stadium full time is at the top of his list. If Soto walks, then Steinbrenner and Cashman should have the money to bring Gleyber back home. Currently, the team doesn't have a replacement readily available. They have options, but nothing set in stone. A Torres/Yankees reunion would make a lot of sense. That is, if Plan A of bringing Soto back home doesn't work. For the Bombers' sake, they hope it does.