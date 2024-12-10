The New York Yankees came up short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, with the star outfielder opting to sign a record-breaking deal with the New York Mets on Sunday instead of returning to the Bronx. Now, the Yankees face the challenge of shifting their focus to alternative options, despite the difficulty of finding a player who can match Soto’s impact.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Yankees held a Zoom meeting with Blake Snell but were informed shortly after that negotiations were “moving fast.”

The Yankees ultimately chose not to make a formal offer, citing budget constraints that prevented them from pursuing both Snell and Juan Soto. Less than a day later, Snell finalized a deal with the Dodgers.

Juan Soto's departure from the New York Yankees

Juan Soto secured a groundbreaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, surpassing Shohei Ohtani's record-setting $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this offseason. Meanwhile, Blake Snell inked a $182 million deal to join the Dodgers.

With Soto now off the market, several other high-profile free agents have already found new teams, including Blake Snell and Willy Adames, who reportedly finalized deals during Soto's decision-making process. This leaves the Yankees with limited alternatives to address their needs this offseason.

The Yankees reportedly extended a 16-year, $760 million offer to Juan Soto, matching the Mets' terms by excluding deferments. However, General Manager Brian Cashman stated during the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday that the proposal was “above and beyond our comfort level” according to MLB.com.

Although the absence of Juan Soto will impact the Yankees offensively, the team could shift focus to bolstering their pitching staff. With their current rotation set to return next season, New York might target top-tier free-agent pitchers who could enhance their starting lineup.

As talks with Soto unfolded, the Yankees reportedly engaged in Zoom meetings with Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, two of the premier pitchers still available in free agency. With Blake Snell off the board after signing with the Dodgers, Burnes and Fried are poised to secure the next significant deals on the market.

Filling the Soto-sized void

Adding either pitcher would bolster the Yankees' rotation, placing them behind Gerrit Cole and strengthening a staff that already includes Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt.

Replacing Soto's offensive output is an extremely challenging task, and it's unlikely that New York can assemble a stronger lineup than they had last season. However, there are still areas where the team can compensate for the loss of Soto's production.

If the Yankees decide to explore trade options, Garrett Crochet of the White Sox could be a target. According to Chris Cotillo, New York is among several teams interested in the young pitcher. Acquiring Crochet, a more affordable and younger alternative to the remaining free agents, would likely require a significant haul of prospects.

The most glaring weakness for the Yankees right now is at first base, a position where they struggled throughout the season and now face the loss of Anthony Rizzo in free agency. Fortunately, the free-agent market offers solid options in Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, both of whom can help fill the power-hitting gap left by Soto.

In the outfield, the Yankees will need to acknowledge that no player can fully replace Soto's production. Aaron Judge is expected to return to right field, which should improve the Yankees' outfield defense.

New look Yankees for 2025

However, the team will have to determine their priorities for the other positions. If offense is the focus, power hitters like Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander are options, though their defense is a concern. Alternatively, if improving defense is a priority, a trade for someone like Cody Bellinger of the Cubs could be a viable solution.

Another potential addition for the Yankees is Alex Bregman, who could be signed to play third base, allowing Jazz Chisholm to shift to second base. However, the reality is that the free-agent market is currently stronger for pitching than for hitting.

The Yankees will shift their focus and make several key acquisitions, aiming to win a significant number of games in 2025 and potentially contend in the postseason.

However, the absence of Soto will make that goal more difficult, and his departure will hang over their offseason decisions and beyond. The team had the star, hoped to retain him, but ultimately couldn't. While the Yankees are expected to recover, bouncing back fully from this loss will prove challenging.