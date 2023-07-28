The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are reportedly both interested in St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks, per Derrick Goold. St. Louis is selling ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. However, there were previous reports that stated the Cardinals and Hicks were discussing a contract extension. The Cardinals are reportedly now telling teams they are open to trading Hicks since progress hasn't been made on an extension, according to Goold.

Yankees, Rangers interested in Cardinals' Jordan Hicks

Hicks, who features a blazing fastball, has plenty of potential. His tenure with the Cardinals has been filled with inconsistency, injuries, and questionable organization decisions. Hicks began his career as a reliever but the Cardinals tried to turn him into a starter in 2022, a move that didn't go according to plan. He's now back in the bullpen and has appeared in 40 games for the Cardinals in 2023, pitching to the tune of a respectable 3.67 ERA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees and Rangers would need to surrender a decent amount of prospect capital in a trade for Hicks, who's still only 26-years old. His talent and intriguing potential make him a top-tier trade candidate, assuming St. Louis doesn't sign him to an extension.

New York and Texas are in very different positions in their divisions, respectively. The Rangers lead the AL West while the Yankees are in last place in the AL East. The AL East, though, is a highly competitive division and New York still owns a record of well above .500 on the season. As a result, they will likely still buy ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees and Rangers have both been mentioned as possible landing destinations for a number of different relievers. New York and Texas will likely continue to pursue Hicks moving forward.