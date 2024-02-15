New Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman's 2024 regular season debut date for New York was revealed on Wednesday.

Marcus Stroman signed with the New York Yankees during the offseason. Stroman, who had an All-Star season with the Chicago Cubs in 2024, will add veteran experience and more star-power to New York's starting rotation. So when will Stroman make his regular season debut for the Yankees?

Spring training games haven't even started, but the Yankees are already figuring out their starting rotation plan to begin the season. Stroman will reportedly make his 2024 regular season debut on April 5 during the Yankees' home opener, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Marcus Stroman's impact on Yankees

Stroman is hoping to help lead the Yankees to a bounce back season after the team missed the postseason in 2023. The 32-year-old will play an important role in the rotation alongside reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. If Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon cay stay healthy, New York's pitching staff will take a big step forward.

In 2023, Stroman looked like an NL Cy Young candidate to begin the season. He ended up battling injury concerns and struggled as the season continued. He ultimately recorded a 3.95 ERA across 27 appearances.

With that being said, Stroman's ceiling is high to say the least. If he can stay healthy in 2024 it would not be surprising to see him make an All-Star case for himself once again. The Yankees just need another reliable starter, but perhaps Stroman can take another step forward.

The Yankees have high expectations heading into 2024. In addition to Stroman, New York added Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo. The offense should perform better this season, so if the rotation isn't decimated by injuries again then New York will be a contender.