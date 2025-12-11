In their quest to win a World Series title, the New York Yankees are exploring all avenues to improving their roster. One option could be trading away infielder Jazz Chisholm.

There have been numerous second basemen who have heard their name come up in trade talks. Coming out of the Winter Meetings, Chisholm has become the latest, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“A second baseman is going to move. Maybe multiple,” Passan wrote. “There is too much interest in Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan and Brandon Lowe for a deal not to be consummated. It's not just them, either. Jake Cronenworth is available. The Yankees have listened on Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Mets' overhaul could include moving Jeff McNeil.”

While the Yankees have taken Chisholm trade calls. There's no word if they have sent some of their own out. That is an important distinction. Just listening is general manager Brian Cashman's job, he needs to find any way he can to make the team better. But if Cashman is the one making the calls, the New York is actively trying to trade Chisholm away.

For now, it appears that any trade conversation has been exploratory in nature. Connected to essentially all of the top free agents remaining, the Yankees must see what the roster looks like in full after any free agents are signed. If they believe trading Chisholm gets them closer to their goals, the Yankees will at least consider the possibilities.

In his first full season with New York, Chisholm was named to his second career All-Star Game. Over 130 games, he hit .242 with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs.

The Yankees would seemingly want that kind of power if they're chasing a World Series. But New York could also capitalize on his All-Star season by trading him for more assets.