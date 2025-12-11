The New York Yankees are among a number of suitors bidding for Cody Bellinger's services. However, every team interested is being put on hold due to Kyle Tucker and Scott Boras.

Tucker is another highly coveted free agent yet to find his new team. Boras is privy to that, and is waiting until his contract is settled before negotiating a new one for Bellinger, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“They must be active sooner rather than later. A league source who has been briefed on talks with Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, said it seemed likely Boras could wait for Kyle Tucker to sign before completing a deal for Bellinger, who also seems to have plenty of suitors,” Kuty wrote. “The Yankees have problems that signing Bellinger alone wouldn’t solve, and they have the ability to get things done even if a Bellinger deal would almost definitely be their biggest offseason expenditure.”

Boras wants to see how Tucker will re-shape the outfield market. He can then go to teams with a clear outline of what he expects for Bellinger. It'll force franchises like the Yankees and others to be patient. But in the end, it could get the slugger his best deal possible.

In his debut with the Yankees, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. As they try and chase down a World Series title, New York knows getting the former MVP's bat back in the lineup would go a long way. They just might need to wait before pen gets put to paper.