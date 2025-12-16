The New York Yankees have had a calm offseason thus far, but they could look to bring back one of their more trusted relievers.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with Luke Weaver, and the 32-year-old would be interested in returning.

“In fact, the Yankees have expressed “genuine” interest in re-signing Weaver, according to a league source, and the 32-year-old reliever would be interested in rejoining New York,” Kirschner wrote. “Talks between the Yankees and Weaver are not far along. The right-hander is weighing his options after about 10 teams have checked in on him this offseason. Weaver previously expressed openness to returning to starting pitching — he has 106 career starts — but no team has indicated it views him in that role.”

Across 64.2 innings last season, Weaver posted a 3.62 ERA, eight saves, and 72 strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 90th percentile in xERA and the 95th percentile in xBA.

While the righty struggled in the 2025 postseason, he was a vital part of the club’s run to the 2024 World Series. Across 15.1 innings, Weaver earned a 1.76 ERA and struck out 16 batters.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman noted that the team is seeking more bullpen arms to complement Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz, and David Bednar, who will likely be the closer to begin 2026.

“You want your manager to be able to mix-and-match and have really quality people that can handle themselves when you’re in the win zone — the seventh, eighth and ninth inning,” Cashman said at the Winter Meetings. “Right now, we’ve lost some really quality arms, and we’ll see what we can do to replace them.”

While Weaver seems to have several eligible suitors, a Bronx reunion is not out of the question by any stretch.