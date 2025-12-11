The Athletics made MLB offseason news after signing veteran reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to a one-year deal Thursday. The 34-year-old reliever joins the A’s bullpen after pitching for the New York Yankees, bringing experience and stability to A’s bullpen depth during a major roster transition in West Sacramento.

He began his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017, following years of persistence in the minors. Over time, Leiter established himself as a versatile arm capable of handling both starting and relief duties. After short stints with the Toronto Blue Jays organization and a return to the minors, he resurfaced in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, where his refined splitter became his signature pitch. That success paved the way for opportunities with the Yankees and, now, the Athletics — a testament to how steady performance and adaptability can keep a pitcher’s career thriving into their mid 30s.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal took to his X, formerly Twitter, sharing that the right-handed pitcher had agreed to terms with the A's, confirming the news early Thursday.

“Free-agent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. in agreement with Athletics, source tells @TheAthletic.”

Leiter’s stint in the Bronx ended when he was non-tendered in November after posting a 4.84 ERA across 59 appearances in 2025. His experience with multiple clubs adds valuable versatility and depth — two qualities the A’s bullpen needs entering next season.

For the Athletics, the contract represents a smart, low-risk investment with meaningful upside. If Leiter can regain the form he displayed with the Cubs in 2023 and 2024, he could emerge as a steady late-inning presence while mentoring the club's younger relievers.

As the Athletics enter their second season in West Sacramento, the signing underscores their commitment to remaining competitive while maintaining flexibility in both roster development and payroll. It also highlights how MLB free agency continues to influence roster strategy across the league.