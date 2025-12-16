Lately, the idea of the New York Yankees trading 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't far-fetched. On Tuesday, the Yankees themselves seem serious about that possibility, per MLB Network.

Apparently, GM Brian Cashman is looking into options of what that could look like.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the team is “open-minded” to trade proposals for 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/7mxuoTqMlm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

This past year, Chisholm finished batting .242, 112 hits, 31 home runs, and 80 RBIs. He also became an MLB All-Star. Meanwhile, the Yankees finished with a 94-68 record, equalling the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the AL East.

Ultimately, the Yankees would defeat the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series. However, they were defeated by the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

In 2024, Chisholm was traded to New York from the Miami Marlins. He signed a one-year, $5.85 million contract. Also, Chisholm is under the control of New York and won't become a free agent until after the 2026 season.

Plus, he is expected to earn $10.2 million through arbitration.

So far, New York hasn't offered any contract extensions. As a result, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, Chisholm had a productive 2025 season and is a very valuable player.

Why would the Yankees want to trade Chisholm to begin with?

To begin with, the Yankees would make out pretty well if they trade Chisholm and use the money to go after top tier pitching, which is a great need for them.

Plus, it would be better to trade him now, then lose him to free agency and get nothing out of it.

In addition to pitching, New York could also use some more power hitting to compliment Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

However, trading him would come with a cost. A cost in someone who could contribute to any team being a title contender.

The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009 and at this point their focus is doing whatever it takes to get back to that place of prominence.