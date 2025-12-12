It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the New York Yankees thus far, but general manager Brian Cashman recently commented on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s future with the team.

The longtime executive did not mince words when speaking about the 24-year-old.

“Do I believe in Anthony Volpe? Cashman told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “The answer is yes.”

Volpe underwent shoulder surgery recently and will keep him out for the first month or so of the 2026 campaign. Despite Cashman’s vote of confidence, the executive also mentioned that playing time could depend on multiple factors as it pertains to Volpe and the rest of the roster.

“I have no idea where things can go,” Cashman. “The game separates it all, the men from the boys, (and) dictates who should and who shouldn’t be playing over the course of time from the roster that the manager has.

“People continue to earn their playing time or they don’t. In some cases, if you don’t have alternatives, somebody stays in that lane continuing to play unless you import something else. But if it’s competition off the guys on the club, may the best man win and keep it.”

Volpe struggled in 2025. Across 153 games, he earned a .663 OPS and only hit .212.

Defensively, he led the league with 19 errors and ranked in the 17th percentile in Fielding Run Value according to Baseball Savant.

Volpe’s time in the Bronx has been tumultuous to say the least, and the road towards proving he can be a franchise staple will begin as soon as he recovers.