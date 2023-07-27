The New York Yankees find themselves in last place in the AL East with the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaching. They could go either way, though becoming sellers is never an easy stance to take on a team with so many veteran stars. And the pressure that comes with the pinstripes will always nudge them in the direction of being competitive.

The fact that the Yankees are last in their division speaks more to its talent than it does the Yankees' incompetence. Still, had they been in a weaker division with a better record, it would still be clear that this roster is not a World Series contender. Aaron Judge's upcoming return to action will surely help but he alone can’t make this team truly scary. Moves must be made.

The Yankees are “leaning toward buying” at the deadline, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. But they aren’t going to make any big splashes. Kuty reports that the Yankees probably won’t be trading top prospects like Jasson Dominguez and Everson Pereira or making a trade that increases their luxury tax payroll.

This stance from the Yankees leads them to a conundrum: how will they meaningfully get better without trading away any of their top guys? It makes some sense to hold onto guys like Dominguez and Austin Wells, who could make it to the big leagues next season and become legitimate contributors, but any player(s) that will drastically boost their playoff odds won’t come cheaply.

One player that the Yankees have interest in, according to Kuty, is Coloardo Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk. With the Rockies set to sell off their key veterans, Grichuk should be up for grabs. Still, despite his .842 OPS, he's not the type of player who can turn the season around. With plenty of other teams expected to show interest, it's not a guarantee that New York can snag him for a meager trade package.

The Yankees taking a more relaxed approach at the deadline suggests a more aggressive push to improve the roster this offseason. While Judge's extension buys them some time, they have to figure out how to get over the hump soon.