The New York Yankees appear to be one of the teams to watch out for on the Josh Hader MLB free agency front.

The New York Yankees are coming off a letdown 2023 MLB season, which is also why they are expected to make a number of intriguing moves in the offseason.

While they are yet to make a splash, the Yankees are already being linked to a number of players amid the MLB free agency. Among those players is veteran reliever Josh Hader, who has been one of the best closers in the business over the past years.

Over at BetOnline sportsbook, the Yankees currently have the shortest odds to land Hader among non-San Diego Padres clubs, with New York sporting a price of +200 to pull off that move.

Yankees have shortest odds in the Josh Hader sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies are right behind the Yankees with odds of +300 and +400, respectively. The Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Boston Red Sox are sleepers to sign Hader, who is coming off his fifth career All-Star season. The Rangers are at +700, the Cardinals are at +800, and the Red Sox are at +900.

Hader was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Padres in 2022 for Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz, and Dinelson Lamet. He was rumored to be among the Padres' trade chips prior to the last deadline but was kept in the roster instead.

In January of 2023, Hader inked a one-year deal worth $14.1 million with San Diego and proceeded to have one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 1.28 ERA with a 2.69 WHIP and 33 saves.

Hader has a qualifying offer on the table from the Padres, but the temptation of walking away from San Diego via MLB free agency is there for the star closer, who could be quite an addition to the Yankees if he does end up in the Bronx.