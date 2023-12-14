The Shohei Ohtani mania is already starting for the Dodgers.

The Shohei Ohtani craze is on for the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the modern-day version of Babe Ruth now calling Dodger Stadium his MLB home, there's no stopping his popularity from skyrocketing.

In fact, Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jerseys are already flying off the shelves nonstop, with Fanatics reporting a new record in sales 48 hours into their release of his LA uniforms (via MLB).

“Shohei Ohtani breaks Fanatics record for the highest sales within the first 48 hours of a jersey release. He beat jersey drops for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.”

Shohei Ohtani will be a gift that keeps on giving for the Dodgers, on and off the field

Business is apparently booming and should continue to be so for peddlers of Ohtani Dodgers merchandise. No wonder Los Angeles is okay with committing an otherworldly amount of money that's probably enough to fund a mini-space program just to lure the two-time American League Most Valuable Player to its fold.

Ohtani is commercially lucrative for the Dodgers, but his impact on the field could even be bigger. Remember, Ohtani is joining an LA team that already features the likes of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, both of whom could end up competing with the former Los Angeles Angels star for the NL MVP. Although Ohtani isn't expected to pitch in 2024 and will operate mostly as a designated hitter, that can be enough for him to make tremendous noise.

An All-Star in each of the last three seasons, Ohtani is batting .274/.366/.556 with 171 home runs and 437 RBIs so far in his career in the big leagues.