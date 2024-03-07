MLB The Show 24's new Impact plays on defense are just one of the many new changes coming to the latest installment. Furthermore, the developer also announced updates to the skin and eye shaders in order to more accurately capture player likeness. Between a new Derek Jeter Mode and new Storylines, The Show 24 is finally giving us more glimpses of new gameplay mechanics.
What Are Impact Plays in MLB The Show 24?
Impact Plays in MLB The Show 24 enhance a player's ability to make “game-changing” defensive moves. Overall, these plays occur in a variety of situations. For example, it can occur for a runner who tagged up and attempting to to reach 3rd. Or, if they're taking the ball off the wall before proceeding to hit the relay and get the runner about to cross home plate.
Furthermore, the developer increased the chances of wall-scaling to take away your precious home runs. Overall, these impact plays can be enabled by the player and add a new dynamic feature to defense.
Additionally, the development team added new Quick Time Events for all positions. Overall, these events give each position more significance, raising each player's impact every game. Whether you're at third base or in the outfield, each player has a chance to trigger one of these events during crucial moments. However, if you want to see how it works, the developer released a downloadable 20 minute video of gameplay for all to see.
MLB The Show 24 Upgrading Player Likeness
Overall, the developers added new improvements to their skin and eye shaders in order to accurately portray real players. For a game that includes over 1000 players, making accurate models for each one is a painfully difficult task. However, these new skin and eye shaders create more authentic appearing athletes.
That includes everything we know about the new Impact Plays in The Show 24. Between a new Derek Jeter Mode and new Storylines, The Show 24 offers a familiar experience with some new tricks. We look forward to seeing how it all works out when the game releases this month.
