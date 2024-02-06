This limited edition of MLB The Show 24 was revealed today alongside two other special editions

MLB The Show 24's Negro Leagues Collector Editions not only celebrates the history of professional baseball, but if offers the best value for hardcore players. This limited edition of MLB The Show 24 was revealed today alongside two other special editions (the MVP and Digital Deluxe versions). Overall, it features a steelbook, a hat, and tons of in-game content.

What Comes With the MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Collector's Edition?

The Negro Leagues Edition must be part of your collection! 😍 @NLBMuseumKC

This limited premium edition of #MLBTheShow 24 is sure to be a big hit! Pre-Order now: https://t.co/rYYydAJVz7 #OwnTheShow #UnlockHistory pic.twitter.com/bcdtSwV6KB — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 6, 2024

The MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Collector's Edition offers four days of Early Access, allowing players to begin their MLB The Show 24 experience on March 15th, 2024. Additionally, players receive a Limited Edition Steelbook (No disc) and a New Era Hat by 9FIFTY. Furthermore, those who buy this version also receive all content from the MVP and Digital Deluxe Editions. Overall, this includes:

Full Game (Digital)

Double Daily Login Rewards (Fur whole life cycle of game)

1 Legend Diamond Choice Pack

1 Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack

5 Gold Choice Packs

1 Equipment Pack

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

20 total The Show Packs

20,000 Total Stubs

The Negro Leagues Edition of MLB The Show 24 is currently available for pre-order for both the Xbox and Playstation versions of the game. However, there will not be a Nintendo Switch version. Additionally, this edition of MLB The Show 24 does not come with a disc for your Steelbook, which sadly kind of kills the purpose of having one. While we think the case looks cool itself, we wish a disc was included.

For newcomers to MLB The Show, the Negro Leagues collaboration between The Show and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum began in last year's installment. Overall, it featured a Storylines mode, an episodic series which followed the careers and lives of black baseball players with historic achievements. Overall, the mode received praise for its attention to detail, gameplay value, and nostalgic factor.

The mode started off with a video about the player, their career, and their impact on professional baseball. You also get a chance to control these players and re-live some of their most memorable moments. For reference, think of Mamba Moments from NBA 2K24, which lets you re-live Kobe's highlights. Essentially, both modes work the same, but The Show covers more players.

The blend of narrative cutscenes and gameplay elements almost made it a mini-story mode. Most major sports titles on the market really don't have a mode like this, unless you step into racing titles.

It makes sense for the collaboration to continue into 2024, where hopefully we see more Storylines. Additionally, we hope to see MLB expand into Storylines from more nations and different backgrounds, like players from Japan or the Dominican Republic. Typically, these historic modes across sports game always make for great single player content. Therefore, we hope to see more of what we got in The Show 23.

Furthermore, we wonder if this means more Negro Leagues content for our fellow Diamond Dynasty players and such. MLB The Show 23 offered Negro Leagues Packs full of legendary players from the past to add to your team. Regardless, fans of the original Storylines mode should look at this news as a good sign. Lastly, MLB The Show donates $1 for every Negro Leagues Edition sold in the US. They do so until December 31st, 2024, to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.