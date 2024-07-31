Is Brandon Aiyuk going to sign a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers? Although the situation is still clouded in uncertainty, Pat McAfee revealed an intriguing update Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There's video now hitting the internet, (Brandon) Aiyuk walking out dapping up (Kyle) Shanahan and (John) Lynch,” McAfee said. “And he's wearing what appears to be (49ers) gear, which is good news.”

Of course, Aiyuk greeting Shanahan and Lynch does not mean a contract extension is done. It is, as McAfee mentioned, “good news” amid previous reports. Rumors have swirled about a potential trade. Additionally, rumors have hinted at drama as the situation continues.

Perhaps the 49ers and Aiyuk are getting close to agreeing on an extension. That is purely speculation at this point, however.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers current situation

Aiyuk reported to training camp but has not been practicing. One has to imagine that the 49ers are doing everything they can to sign Aiyuk to a new contract. He is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL and San Francisco will need him on the roster in 2024.

At just 26 years old, Aiyuk is fresh off a season that saw him record 1,342 yards, seven touchdowns and 75 receptions. The 49ers are hopeful that quarterback Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk can continue to develop chemistry with one another in the passing game moving forward. Of course, that is a difficult thing to do with Aiyuk not practicing.

This will be a situation to closely monitor over the next few weeks. The NFL season does not begin until October but the 49ers and Aiyuk would both surely prefer to move past this hold-up sooner rather than later.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation with the 49ers as they are made available.