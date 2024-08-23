MLB The Show 24 Update 18 dropped, with a very convenient patch for Diamond Dynasty Players. While small, Update 18 does also add a couple more things. Firstly, new racing themed props were added to Stadium Creator. Additionally, any Blue Jays fans may notice their team automatically donning their Canada uniforms in honor of Canada Day. Without further ado, let's see what else is new in MLB The Show 24 Update 18.

MLB The Show 24 Update 18 Patch Notes

PS4: 1.18

PS5: 1.018

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.111

Nintendo Switch: 1.18

Deployed: August 22nd @4am PT

DIAMOND DYNASTY:

The My Inventory menu will no longer reset to the Orioles Live Series collection after quick-selling a card.

FRANCHISE:

Toronto Blue Jays Canada uniforms will now automatically be worn on Canada Day.

CREATE A STADIUM:

New racing themed props have been added to help celebrate the announcement of the MLB Bristol event.

DEVELOPER NOTES:

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes in this update.

The biggest new change in this update comes to Diamond Dynasty. For awhile now, whenever you quick-sold a card, the game would strangely reset to the Orioles Live Series Collection every time. While not the most annoying thing in the world, it was obviously an inconvenience for players who had to waste more time navigating the menus. With this new fix, the My Inventory menu should no longer reset to the Orioles Live Series collection. So have fun quick-selling your cards in peace!

Furthermore, this new update added new racing themed props to Stadium creator in honor of celebrating the MLB Bristol event. The MLB Speedway Classic took place on August 2nd, 2025 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Atlanta Braves in what should make for an exciting match.

And speaking of events and celebrations, the Blue Jays will now don their Canada uniforms on Canada Day, which comes on July 1st. So if you're running a Franchise mode with Toronto, you won't have to worry about updating your team's gear for July 1st. The game will already take care of this for you.

Overall, that includes everything from the latest MLB The Show 24 Update. We hope Diamond Dynasty players enjoy the convenience of the latest fix. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing the MLB Speedway Classic next year.

