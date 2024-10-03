A new MLB The Show 24 Update released today, adjusting the player likeness of nearly 20 players. As the MLB postseason is underway it's also that time of the year where The Show fans like to pick the game back up and celebrate the sport of baseball. But the update also makes another change that involves adding sponsor helmet decals seen in the postseason. Without further ado, let's check out what else is new in MLB The Show 24 Update 20.

MLB The Show 24 Update 20 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

PS4: 1.20

PS5: 1.020

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.123

Nintendo Switch: 1.20

General

Sponsor helmet decals will now display for Postseason teams in Road to the Show, Franchise, March To October, and Postseason game modes.

Miscellaneous

Updated player likeness for the following MiLB players: Tim Mayza Will Brennan Daniel Schneemann Cade Smith Spencer Arrighetti Zach Dezenzo Bryan King Shay Whitcomb Cade Povich Genesis Cabrera Max Lazar Weston Welson Tobias Myers Yu Darvish Mason McCoy Travis Bazzana Roman Anthony Marcelo Mayer Luisangel Acuna



Firstly, the update now displays Sponsor helmet decals for Postseason teams in various modes. These include Road To the Show, Franchise, March To October, and Postseason. Honestly, these new helmet ads feel like a bit too much, but my opinion doesn't matter when the MLB can make a boatload of money off of it. At the very least, The Show adding this feature does technically bring it closer to the real game.

That said, we hope to see an option to remove these decals so we can rock the uniforms that we want to. But let's face it, one day we'll have as many ads on MLB uniforms as you see on a Formula 1 Racing Suit.

Furthermore, this new update adjusts the player likeness for nearly 20 players. Many of the players on this list are those currently on teams still fighting in the playoffs. For example, Tim Mayza, Will Brennan, Cade Smith, and many more received an adjustment. Even Bryan King of the Houston Astros, who were knocked out last night by the Detroit Tigers, received some love.

Overall, that includes everything from the latest MLB The Show 24 Update 20. We hope you enjoy seeing your favorite players and their new updated models. With the postseason still underway, it's the perfect time to pick up MLB The Show and hit a few balls out the park.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.