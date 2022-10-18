fbpx
MLB Twitter sounds off on bungled Yankees-Guardians ALDS rain delay after game postponement

The New York Yankees’ Game 5 showdown with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS has been officially postponed due to the heavy rains on Monday night, and sure enough, it sparked mixed reactions from MLB Twitter due to various issues.

For one, it was a do-or-die showdown between the Yankees and Guardians, so the delay could very well have a major impact on the results. Many are already saying that it gives New York an advantage, especially since they are now able to change their starting pitcher.

After the postponement was announced, the Yankees revealed they are going to start Nestor Cortes when Game 5 resumes on Tuesday afternoon. The team was supposed to have Jameson Taillon take the mound as the starting pitcher for Monday’s contest.

Some, however, were simply angry that it took long for the MLB to make a decision. Fans waited for hours in the arena, only to go home drenched in rain and disappointed. Some also couldn’t help but wonder why the Yankees-Guardians game couldn’t push through when other professional sports leagues were able to play in the rain.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the Houston Astros are the only real winners in the rain delay. After all, whoever they end up facing in the ALCS is bound to be tired, with Game 1 of the MLB playoffs championship series set on Thursday.

It remains to be seen who’ll end up booking the last ticket for the ALCS, but whatever happens on Tuesday afternoon, there’s no doubt the rain delay will continue to be a major talking point.

