MLB Twitter sounds off on bungled Yankees-Guardians ALDS rain delay after game postponement

The New York Yankees’ Game 5 showdown with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS has been officially postponed due to the heavy rains on Monday night, and sure enough, it sparked mixed reactions from MLB Twitter due to various issues.

For one, it was a do-or-die showdown between the Yankees and Guardians, so the delay could very well have a major impact on the results. Many are already saying that it gives New York an advantage, especially since they are now able to change their starting pitcher.

After the postponement was announced, the Yankees revealed they are going to start Nestor Cortes when Game 5 resumes on Tuesday afternoon. The team was supposed to have Jameson Taillon take the mound as the starting pitcher for Monday’s contest.

After an a long rain delay MLB postponed the Guardians and Yankees game. This gives the pinstripes an advantage. Never fear David can defeat Goliath no matter the given advantage. — Nancy Rohr (@NancyRohr4) October 18, 2022

Tallion and a tired bullpen vs Civale and a strong, rested bullpen is advantage to the Guardians. Now the Yankees get to start Cortes and their top 2 relievers get a day off. That is a huge advantage for the Yankees. — conjf (@conjf1) October 18, 2022

Some, however, were simply angry that it took long for the MLB to make a decision. Fans waited for hours in the arena, only to go home drenched in rain and disappointed. Some also couldn’t help but wonder why the Yankees-Guardians game couldn’t push through when other professional sports leagues were able to play in the rain.

Game 5 of the Yankees and Guardians game should've been called 3 hours ago. This is an embarrassment. Terrible for the fans and players. Horrible for the buzz of baseball. Nice job, Manfred. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 18, 2022

Played at the Mets stadium while the Guardians and Yankees apparently couldn't play in the same weather a short trip across the city…. https://t.co/1V4vwe8wX1 — Rudy (@rudykyle) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the Houston Astros are the only real winners in the rain delay. After all, whoever they end up facing in the ALCS is bound to be tired, with Game 1 of the MLB playoffs championship series set on Thursday.

Me, an Astros fan, watching the Yankees/Guardians game 5 get postponed to tomorrow knowing full well that one of these tired teams gotta fly to Houston to play the day after that pic.twitter.com/QLuLUDPE8K — Tallman (@heytallman) October 18, 2022

Me watching the Guardians and Yankees fight to survive😌 pic.twitter.com/2pm2p8HG43 — Alan Duke (@alanduke_) October 18, 2022

It remains to be seen who’ll end up booking the last ticket for the ALCS, but whatever happens on Tuesday afternoon, there’s no doubt the rain delay will continue to be a major talking point.