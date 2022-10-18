MLB announces Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed to Tuesday after lengthy delay

After nearly three hours of a rain delay, the MLB has made a final decision on the status of Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. With a steady rain beginning to pick up in the Bronx once again, the league has opted to postpone the game until Tuesday, per MLB Communications on Twitter.

In the post, the league said, “Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow.”

Given how widely reported the heavy rain in the forecast was, it’s not entirely surprising to see Game 5 of the ALDS postponed. However, what is surprising is the fact that the MLB didn’t make this decision far sooner.

It’s understandable that the league was doing everything possible to get this Yankees-Guardians game in, knowing that the winner won’t have much time to prepare for Wednesday’s ALCS vs. the Houston Astros.

But to wait nearly three whole hours to make the call when there was seemingly no end in sight to the opening of the heavens was a bit of a head-scratcher. And that’s being polite. Imagine what fans who had to sit and wait for this announcement are thinking right now!

But alas, the deciding game of the American League Division Series will be played Tuesday afternoon. As Jack Curry of the Yes Network notes, the postponement potentially puts Shane Bieber in play for the Guardians- and Nestor Cortes for the Yankees.

While this delay was not handled well by the MLB, both these teams get a chance to put some of their better pitchers out there with their seasons on the line.