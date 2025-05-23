The Arizona Diamondbacks have had some ups and downs this season, and are hovering around the .500 mark. Overall, they have not been able to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, trailing them by five games for first place in the National League West. Three players stand out due to their struggles, and Diamondbacks fans are fed up with their constant slumps.

Pitching has been a significant problem for the Diamondbacks, as they currently rank 24th in team ERA. Additionally, the starting rotation is 22nd in team ERA, and the bullpen is 27th. It's not surprising that two starting pitchers are among the players that Diamondbacks fans are fed up with.

Arizona has one of the best batting lineups in baseball. Yet, one star player has not performed to the level he can. He is one of three players who need to improve, or Diamondbacks fans will quickly tire of them.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not hitting consistently

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has had some good moments recently, including a solid game against the Dodgers. Otherwise, he has not had a productive season. Gurriel's numbers are down across the board.

Gurriel hit .279 with 18 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 72 runs in 2024. However, he is batting just .223 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 19 runs. If Gurriel can keep his power pace, he will likely hit 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 65 runs. Yet, the issue is Gurriel's low batting average.

Gurriel has experienced a reduced hard-hit rate, showcasing why he might struggle to make consistent contact. While he retains the power, Gurriel has not had the same consistency at the plate. Therefore, any Diamondbacks fan who watches him hit knows he will either hit one out of the park or not do much.

Gurriel went 2 for 11 in the series against the Dodgers. Ultimately, he has not been able to establish a pattern. There is potential for Gurriel to break into a hot streak, but it's still not certain.

Zac Gallen is missing the zone

Zac Gallen was the ace of this rotation at one point and was even the Opening Day starter for the Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, he has struggled mightily this season. The results have not been the same as it was over the past three seasons, and there are valid concerns to whether he can be the pitcher Arizona needs him to be.

Gallen went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 28 starts in 2024. Ultimately, he displayed his dominance with a four-seam fastball, an effective curveball, a solid changeup, a superb slider, and an excellent cutter. Gallen also thrived in 2023, going 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA over 34 starts. Before that, in 2022, he went 12-4 with a 2.54 ERA over 31 starts.

But the wheels have fallen off in 2025. Surprisingly, Gallen is just 3-5 with a 5.14 ERA over 10 starts. It is the highest ERA he has had in his entire career. Shockingly, it all started on Opening Day, when he lasted four innings while allowing four earned runs against the Chicago Cubs. Most assumed he was back to normal after pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings against the New York Yankees. But Gallen would struggle again, allowing five earned runs in his next start.

Gallen's struggles can be attributed to control issues and a fastball that has not been as effective. Significantly, there was a sequence where he threw 11 straight balls. Gallen must regain his control and get ahead of the count, or else Diamondbacks fans will lose hope in his ability to be their ace.

Eduardo Rodriguez is dealing with soreness

When the Diamondbacks signed Eduardo Rodriguez, he was supposed to be another arm who could help them get back to the World Series. So far, it has not worked out that way. It has been more of a disaster.

Rodriguez struggled last season, going 3-4 with a 7.05 ERA in 1o starts in a season shortened by injuries. Sadly, the injuries have reared back, as he is 1-3 with a 7.05 ERA and on the injured list because of shoulder soreness. This could explain why he is still struggling to regain control.

Rodriguez's WHIP is 1.70 this season after being at 1.50 in 2024. Alarmingly, this is way up from the 1.15 mark he had in his final season in Detroit, and the 1.33 mark where he has pretty much been throughout his career. Rodriguez is just keeping runners off the basepaths when he is on the mound, and it is hurting the Diamondbacks.

In his final three starts before being sent to the injured list, Rodriguez walked 10 hitters. Of course, these walks led to more opportunities and a shorter stint in his respective games. If Rodriguez can return to the mound without injury, then he must regain control of his pitches and avoid issuing too many free bases. Until then, Diamondbacks fans might consider him a wasted investment.