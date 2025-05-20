The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a loud statement in Los Angeles, jumping out to an early seven run lead over the Dodgers before the fourth inning. Fueled by back-to-back bombs from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno, the blowout is clearly on.

Gurriel Jr. broke the game open first, launching a 395-foot, two-run blast off Dodgers starter Landon Knack. The home run came off of a 87 mph slider and left the bat at 100.9 mph, a no-doubt shot that left Knack stunned on the mound.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gives the @Dbacks a 5-run lead 💪

Just moments later, Moreno followed up with a missile of his own. The Gold Glover crushed a 411 foot, two-run homer on a 94.4 mph fastball. His second home run of the season to make it 7-0 Arizona in just the third inning, set the tone for what could be a long night for the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno CRUSHES this baseball! The @Dbacks have a 7-0 lead in the 3rd 😳

The Dodgers, fresh of a shocking sweep by the Los Angeles Angels, have seen their pitching struggles continue. Knack is the 13th pitcher to start for Los Angeles this season and couldn't survive Arizona's relentless third-inning attack. With injuries to key hitters like Teoscar Hernández and Tommy Edman, the team finds them themselves in a deep hole early, and with little answers.

For Arizona, this matchup is coming at a crucial point in the season. Entering the game, just four games behind in the NL West standings, the D-Backs are seizing momentum early on this six-game roadtrip. The offense, which scored 11 runs in a slugfest with the Dodgers earlier this month, as once again, firing on all cylinders.

This game isn’t over, but the message is already loud and clear. The Diamondbacks didn’t just show up in Los Angeles — they came in with intent, urgency, and firepower. The Diamondbacks early 6-run lead on the road against the division-leading Dodgers reflects more than just one explosive inning. It signals a team that’s beginning to click on both sides of the ball.

The Dodgers did manage to get on the board with a solo homer from Mookie Betts in the fourth, but they still trail 7-1 entering the fifth — and it’s still looking rough at Chavez Ravine.