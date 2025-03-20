The Arizona Diamondback made a surprise run to the World Series in 2023, ultimately losing to the Texas Rangers 4-1. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Diamondbacks bolstered their starting rotation, landing prized free agent Corbin Burns on a six-year, $210 million contract.

But despite adding one of baseball’s best pitchers this offseason, Arizona is going in a different direction for the season opener. The team named Zac Gallen as the Opening Day starter when the Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs March 27, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

Gallen will make his third straight Opening Day start for Arizona. However, the decision wasn’t easy. Manager Torey Lovullo struggled with the choice and even asked staffers for their opinions, which were split evenly between Gallen and Burnes, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.

The Diamondbacks look to get back to the postseason in 2025

“They’re both elite pitchers… At the end of the day, Zac’s been here for a long time. I have a very strong bond with Zac. He’s seen some darkness here. He’s come out the other end. And I’ve relied on him in a different way that I will eventually rely on Corbin. I just haven’t gotten there yet,” Lovullo said, per Arizona Sports.

Burnes joined the Diamondbacks after a one-year stint with the Baltimore Orioles. He had yet another strong season in Baltimore, going 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and 128 ERA+, leading to his fourth straight All-Star Game nod.

The eighth-year veteran won the Cy Young as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, edging out Zack Wheeler for the award with an excellent season. Burnes started on Opening Day in each of the last three seasons.

Gallen has been with the Diamondbacks since being traded by the Miami Marlins at the deadline in 2019. He had a strong performance for the team in 2023, starting Game 1 of the World Series, earning his first All-Star Game appearance and finishing third in Cy Young voting.

There were rumors that the Diamondbacks could trade Gallen following the 2024 season but the team signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million contract in January, avoiding arbitration. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season.

This spring, Burnes has been the sharper of the two on the mound. He has a 1.35 ERA, 0.975 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.1 innings over five Cactus League starts. Gallen meanwhile has pitched just five innings in spring training, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.