The Chicago Bears have not been afraid to make some moves early in the 2026 offseason. Chicago already traded DJ Moore to Buffalo and is set to be active during NFL free agency. The Bears started off by adding some beef to their defensive line after missing out on edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Bears are signing defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year contract worth $12 million per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Chicago needed to add some depth on the defensive line. Gervon Dexter has come up in trade talks, which suggests the former second-round pick could eventually be on the move. Aside from Dexter, the Bears only had veteran Grady Jarrett and backup Shemar Turner under contract at the start of free agency.

The addition of Gallimore does not make the position a strength. However, it does make it less of a glaring problem.

Gallimore spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys. He then spent one year each with the Rams and Colts before joining the Bears.

Gallimore is at his best when occupying space in the middle of the defensive line. But he did flash some juice in 2025 with the Colts, logging three-and-a-half sacks and three passes defensed on top of his usual tackle production.

Chicago made a few additional moves at the start of the NFL's legal tampering period.

The Bears re-signed linebacker D'Marco Jackson to a two-year extension worth $7.5 million on Monday. He should take over for Tremaine Edmunds, who Chicago recently released.

The Bears also made a big splash signing former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a three-year deal worth $40 million.

It will be exciting to see which additional moves the Bears make during the next few weeks of NFL free agency.