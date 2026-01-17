The Arizona Diamondbacks recently acquired veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. While he isn't the same player he once was, the Arenado trade provides Arizona with a quality veteran ball player. On Thursday, the Cardinals made another move, as they announced the signing of right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Clarke to a one-year contract. Gus Varland was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Clarke, 32, pitched for the D'Backs from 2019-2021. In 2022, he joined the Royals. He would pitch in Kansas City until 2025 before re-signing with the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Clarke struggled through most of his career heading into 2025. He enjoyed a breakout '25 campaign in Kansas City, though. The right-hander turned in a career-best 3.25 ERA across 51 appearances out of the bullpen. Clark added 44 strikeouts and a 0.849 WHIP in his 55.1 innings of work.

It was a strong overall season. Clarke pitched like one of the better relievers in baseball. The Diamondbacks are certainly hopeful that he will be able to replicate those results in 2026.

Diamondbacks' bullpen

Arizona's bullpen could be better than expected this season. Pitchers such as Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson will lead the way. Clarke may end up pitching in a setup role as well. He will instantly become one of the team's most important relievers.

For Clarke, 2026 will give him an opportunity to prove that his '25 performance was not an outlier. If he pitches well once again, Clarke will be a candidate to earn a multi-year deal in free agency next offseason.