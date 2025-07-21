The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the national spotlight — not just for their playoff hopes, but for a stinging comment from a former star. Ahead of his return to the desert with the Houston Astros, Christian Walker didn’t hold back, taking a jab at his former team’s handling of his free agency this past offseason.

In a tweet shared by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X (formerly known as Twitter), Walker revealed that his departure wasn’t just business — it was about respect.

“Christian Walker says it was an easy decision to sign with the Houston Astros considering the Arizona Diamondbacks never made an official offer to keep him.”

The 34-year-old first baseman, now a key contributor for the Astros, returns to Chase Field for a three-game set starting Monday night. The series is critical for both clubs, with the Diamondbacks sitting at 50-50 and clinging to Wild Card hopes, while Houston, despite recent struggles, remains atop the AL West.

Walker’s resume in Arizona speaks for itself. A three-time Gold Glove winner, he ranks among franchise leaders in home runs (4th), RBIs (7th), and games played (9th). He became the full-time starter in 2019 following the trade of Paul Goldschmidt and served as a defensive anchor for years. But the team’s decision not to extend an official contract this past winter left a sour taste.

The three-time Gold Glove winner ultimately signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros. While his overall numbers this season have been inconsistent — batting .230 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs through 93 games played, he’s shown signs of turning a corner. Over his last 30 games, he’s hitting .275 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. Most recently, he delivered a clutch go-ahead homer on Sunday to help Houston avoid a sweep against the Seattle Mariners, a team that trails the Astros by just four games in the AL West standings.

Meanwhile, the team continues to face scrutiny over its decision to let Walker walk. Arizona opted to go younger and more cost-effective at first base, securing a compensation pick and maintaining payroll flexibility — but the move is now drawing questions about whether the savings were worth the sacrifice.

As the MLB free agency market often shows, moves like these have ripple effects. Now, the slugger's words have added fuel to an already emotional return.

With Houston clinging to the AL West lead and the Diamondbacks chasing a Wild Card spot, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Walker’s bat, and comments, might just make this midseason series one to remember.