As Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency, it caught many by surprise. While teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays were interested, he ended up going to the desert.

While many were surprised by the decision, Burnes was equally as surprised. He detailed on Foul Territory TV the entire process of putting the ink to the paper.

“There was some interest early on in December they called and said, hey, we'd love to have you,” Burnes said. “We don't know if the financials are going to work out, So, for me and my wife, that's always in the back of our head.

“Just so happened that the GM and the assistant GM were gone, so Scott was dealing directly with Ken (Kendrick) and from talking to Ken now and talking to other guys around the organization, when Ken gets involved, he's pretty serious.

When that happened, in 48 hours, it was done. He got serious, he got excited and we managed to get it done, and I think this is the perfect scenario.”

In 48 hours, there was a done deal. Burnes's agent speaking directly to Kendrick is a major advantage. Plus, the Diamondbacks owner was all-in on signing Jordan Montgomery last season.

As Burnes mentioned, when Kendrick is serious about something, he is serious.

The Diamondbacks free agency splash was Corbin Burnes

Even though the Diamondbacks have Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, they found themselves a legitimate No. 1 option. After all, Burnes won the 2022 National League CY Young award.

Also, he's been to four consecutive all-star games. While Gallen is solidifying himself as a No. 1 option, more help never hurts. Despite Burnes being traded to the Baltimore Orioles last season, he still had an impressive season.

He had a 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, his lowest since that CY Young-winning season. Since joining the team, he's already made a lasting impression.

For example, Burnes gave Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo an NSFW message that will leave fans hyped. As Spring Training is rolling around, the newest ace has been dominant.

He is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA. It is Spring Training, so taking this with a grain of salt is a must. However, he seems to be fitting in with his team, rather seamlessly.

As March will conclude and the regular season will begin, it's important to note how well Burnes will perform. With Chase Field being one of the most hitter-friendly ball parks, that doesn't make his life easier.

Still, being a part of a team that made the World Series two seasons ago is certainly promising.