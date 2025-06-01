The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently leading the Washington Nationals, but they may have just been dealt an injury to one of their key players, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Corbin Burnes just left his start for Arizona after an apparent arm injury. His cutter velocity had dipped two to three ticks before that,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Diamondbacks have lost their last four games, and losing a player like Burnes can make things more difficult for this stretch that they're on right now. The hope is that the injury isn't serious and that Burnes can return sooner rather than later. Burnes has been relatively healthy in his career, and just last month, he missed his first start since 2020.

There will probably be an MRI scheduled for him soon, and all the Diamondbacks fans should be hoping for positive news on one of their key players.

The Diamondbacks definitely have a sense of urgency with the way their season has been going for the past few weeks, and Zac Gallern recently spoke about their losing streak.

“I get that it's still a third of the way. The season's still not over yet, but time's ticking,” Gallern said.

The Diamondbacks are in the middle of a lot of struggles right now with their bullpen and with their offensive process. The bullpen has been dealing with injuries and underdevelopment, and the offense is inconsistent with their hitting and runners on base. If they can get the small things fixed, they could find some momentum as the season continues.

Even though the Diamondbacks aren't having the best season, they aren't the worst team in their division. That would go to the Colorado Rockies, who are currently 9-50.

As of now, the focus for the Diamondbacks is on Burnes and his health heading into the new week.