The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen faces several challenges early this season, highlighted by injury updates involving critical arms including closer A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, Jalen Beeks, and Kevin Ginkel.

Manager Torey Lovullo provided the latest on Puk, who was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 18) due to left elbow inflammation. Puk is still awaiting further opinions on his MRI, but Lovullo expressed cautious optimism, noting there's hope he will “pitch again this season.” Puk, acquired last season from Miami, has excelled early on with a 3.38 ERA, an elite strikeout rate (34.3%), and four saves in four chances.

With Puk sidelined, Justin Martinez appears poised to take over as closer. Martinez has faced recent shoulder issues, describing a feeling of tightness and fatigue, which he says is now “almost gone” following treatment. Martinez expressed eagerness to return, especially after being unavailable in a frustrating loss Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. “It's hard when you know that you want to pitch but can't,” Martinez said, clarifying that the trainers assured him “it's nothing crazy,” and that he feels ready to return to action immediately.

Meanwhile, left-hander Jalen Beeks narrowly escaped serious injury after being struck on the forearm by a comebacker Thursday night. Beeks was diagnosed with a contusion, showing minimal swelling Friday, and even took part in light throwing exercises. Determined to return quickly, Beeks admitted his arm still felt stiff but emphasized his willingness to pitch soon, especially considering the depleted bullpen depth.

D-Backs look to get key players back soon

In more encouraging news, right-hander Kevin Ginkel, out all season with right shoulder inflammation, is nearing his return. Lovullo confirmed Ginkel will continue his rehab stint with Triple-A Reno, suggesting his return to Arizona could happen “sooner rather than later.”

Amid these injury updates, Arizona made several roster moves. In addition to placing Puk on the IL, the Diamondbacks optioned relievers Bryce Jarvis and Joe Mantiply to Triple-A after struggles against the Cubs. To bolster bullpen depth, Arizona selected the contracts of veteran reliever J.P. Feyereisen and hard-throwing prospect Juan Morillo, while also recalling Drey Jameson from Reno. Infielder Grae Kessinger was designated for assignment to make room.

Jameson returns to MLB action following Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2024. Before his injury, Jameson had shown promise with a 2.63 ERA from 2022-23, excelling particularly as a multi-inning reliever. Feyereisen, formerly of Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles, looks to regain his form following shoulder surgery that interrupted his career after a standout 2022. Morillo, a 26-year-old rookie, earns his first MLB opportunity after impressing with a high ground-ball rate and improved control in Reno.

These moves come as the Diamondbacks aim to stabilize a bullpen that's been shaky early this season. With injuries testing Arizona’s pitching depth, Lovullo remains hopeful that reinforcements like Ginkel and the returning Jameson can offer immediate support, while Martinez and Beeks navigate their recoveries.

How effectively these arms bounce back will significantly influence the D-backs' ability to sustain competitiveness throughout the challenging early stretch of their schedule.