The Arizona Diamondbacks may be without their All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte for a few more weeks, but manager Torey Lovullo is encouraged by the progress his star infielder has made in recovering from a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

“Hopefully, it’s before the end of the month. If it’s not, it’ll be a short time after that,” Lovullo said Friday, offering the clearest timeline yet for Marte’s potential return.

Marte landed on the 10-day injured list on April 5 after pulling up while running the bases during a double against the Washington Nationals the night before. Imaging revealed the mild strain, and while the injury initially created some uncertainty, optimism has grown as Marte has started baseball activities, including taking swings in the batting cage and fielding ground balls.

The 31-year-old has a long history of hamstring issues but told Lovullo this strain felt different from past injuries that sidelined him for extended stretches in 2021 and 2022. According to Lovullo, Marte described the sensation as more of a “grab or cramp,” rather than the sharper pain he has felt before.

“He’s very in tune with his body,” Lovullo said. “When he said it was a grab instead of a yank or a pull or feels like he got stabbed, which had been some of his comments, I felt like we were in a good spot.”

That level of self-awareness has helped the training staff and coaches build trust in Marte’s timeline. “When he walks in and says his hamstrings are tight and I can’t run hard today, I say, okay,” Lovullo added. “He knows his body as good as anybody we have for sure.”

Marte was off to a strong start before the injury, batting .346 with three doubles, six runs, and a .900 OPS through eight games. He finished third in NL MVP voting last season with career highs in home runs (36) and RBIs (95), and he remains a centerpiece in Arizona’s lineup.

Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald echoed Lovullo’s optimism earlier this week, revealing the team’s initial fears of a 6-to-8-week absence now appear overly cautious. “His timeline appears to be shorter than we initially feared,” Fitzgerald said.

In Marte’s absence, Garrett Hampson has taken on the bulk of the reps at second base, with rookie Tim Tawa also seeing occasional time. Geraldo Perdomo has been elevated in the batting order, hitting second against righties and leading off against lefties.

The Diamondbacks, currently clinging to a top spot in the NL West, are hopeful that Marte’s return can boost a lineup that has already managed to hold its own without him. Until then, they’ll continue to lean on depth and remain cautiously optimistic that one of their most valuable players will be back on the field sooner than expected.