As the Arizona Diamondbacks prepare to face the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, the club made a pair of key roster moves that further signal their shift toward selling at the upcoming trade deadline. Right-hander Trevor Richards has been designated for assignment, while left-hander Brandyn Garcia has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Richards, 31, joined Arizona on a minor-league deal in June and made just two appearances for the big-league club, allowing one earned run over 2.2 innings. Despite the respectable 3.38 ERA in that small sample, Richards has struggled mightily overall this year, carrying a 7.94 ERA and 2.29 WHIP across his time with Arizona and Kansas City. Due to his service time, he could not be optioned without his consent, making the DFA the team’s only path forward.

Garcia, on the other hand, was acquired just days ago in the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners. He now gets an immediate opportunity to contribute at the major-league level as Arizona continues to turn toward youth and build for the future.

What's the latest on the D-Backs' plans regarding Eugenio Suarez?

The D-backs’ transactions come amid intensifying trade chatter around several key veterans, most notably third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Suárez is enjoying a monster season, slashing .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and an MLB-leading 86 RBIs. While he’s drawn interest from a wide array of teams, including the Astros, Cubs, and Phillies, the Mariners have remained his most consistent suitor — even after already acquiring Naylor from Arizona.

A return to Seattle, where Suárez played in 2022 and 2023, remains a real possibility. According to MLB insider Daniel Kramer, the Mariners still view Suárez as a top target. However, Arizona's asking price remains high. One league source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand the D-backs are asking for “a ton” in return for the 34-year-old slugger, and could opt to keep him if those demands aren’t met.

With third baseman Alec Bohm sidelined until at least mid-August, the Phillies have emerged as a potential fit, while the Yankees — once thought to be contenders for Suárez — are now out after landing Ryan McMahon from the Rockies. The Astros have also joined the mix following a serious injury to Isaac Paredes and are reportedly weighing their financial options to make a deal work under the luxury tax threshold.

As the deadline nears, Arizona’s roster decisions continue to reflect a pivot toward the future. Along with Suárez, pitchers Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and relievers Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller are all possible trade chips. With multiple clubs circling and the D-backs trending out of postseason contention, further moves could be coming soon.

Saturday’s roster shuffle — and the swirling trade rumors — are clear indicators: Arizona is open for business.