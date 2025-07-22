Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez has been a hot trade candidate this summer, and his trade value is probably soaring even higher right now. Suarez is on a hot streak, with seven home runs over a six-game span. He is the third Diamondbacks player to ever do that, per ESPN.

“The All-Star third baseman is also the third D-backs player to hit seven homers over a six-game span, joining Reggie Sanders (2001) and J.D. Martinez (2017). He's the first to accomplish the feat in the big leagues since Aaron Judge in 2024,” ESPN news writers wrote.

Suarez blasted his fifth home run in the last three games on Monday night. He hit a solo shot for Arizona in a game they lost to the Houston Astros, 6-3.

The New York Yankees have been paying close attention to Suarez in recent weeks. New York is in the market for a third-baseman, and lots of scouts from New York have traveled to Arizona to watch the Diamondbacks play in recent days.

Arizona is now 50-51 on the season after losing Monday. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Arizona.

Eugenio Suarez could end up staying with the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have been resisting trade offers for their top players. While Suarez and others like pitcher Zac Gallen are getting tons of attention, Arizona has said they don't want to deal them if they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the National League.

Arizona is technically still in contention for the postseason. As of Monday, the Diamondbacks are nine games back in the National League West. They are fourth in the division. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are fairly close together ahead of Arizona.

Suarez is certainly doing his part to lead the Arizona offense this season. He is hitting at a .257 average, with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs. He is tied for second in Major League Baseball in home runs this season, with Aaron Judge. He leads MLB in runs batted in.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31. Arizona plays Houston again on Tuesday.